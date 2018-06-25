

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group (BT_A.L, BT) said it has published pro forma financials to reflect the adoption of the IFRS 15 accounting standard that came into effect for BT from 1 April 2018. The pro forma financials are unaudited and provide an indicative historical impact of IFRS 15. BT has also translated the outlook for 2018/19 from the previously used IAS 18 accounting standard to IFRS 15, and confirmed there is no change.



In addition, BT has refreshed the financial and operational key performance indicators (KPIs) provided alongside financial results and has today published pro forma KPIs for 2016/17 and 2017/18. The pro forma KPIs are unaudited and provide an indicative history of the company's performance.



BT said it will report financial results under IFRS 15 along with the refreshed KPIs from the first quarter of 2018/19, which it expects to announce on Friday 27 July 2018.



BT noted that it will adopt IFRS 15 on a modified retrospective basis in its 2018/19 financial statements. The company has therefore not restated prior year comparatives for the effect of IFRS 15 but has instead reflected the full cumulative impact of adopting this standard in its 1 April 2018 opening reserves.



The impact of the standard is still in the process of being finalised, including the final transition adjustment to retained earnings. As previously disclosed, the estimated likely impact on transition at 1 April 2018 will produce a cumulative increase in retained earnings of between 1.1 billion pounds and 1.5 billion pounds before tax. The corresponding impact will be recorded as a contract asset and will lead to an additional one-off cash tax payment split equally between 2018/19 and 2019/20. The cumulative increase in retained earnings is mainly due to the acceleration of mobile handset revenue and, to a lesser extent, deferral of costs.



Over time BT's financial performance is expected to be similar under the IFRS 15 standard as it would have been under the previous IAS 18 standard as old contracts expire and new ones are signed.



Compared with IAS 18, BT expects the IFRS 15 accounting change to have an adverse impact on 2018/19 revenue in the high tens of millions of pounds and an adverse impact on 2018/19 EBITDA in the low tens of millions of pounds, with no impact on cash flow.



BT's outlook on an IFRS 15 basis remains unchanged for 2018/19 and is therefore confirmed. It still expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 7.3 billion pounds - 7.4 billion pounds , and Normalised free cash flow of 2.3 billion pounds - 2.5 billion pounds.



