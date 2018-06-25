Xeros Cleaning is Now Hydrofinity

SHEFFIELD, England, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xeros Cleaning Technologies, the developer of water-saving commercial laundry solutions for hotels and commercial laundries, today announced it is changing its name to Hydrofinity from July 10th. The company expects the name change to be implemented in all the countries where it is active by August 2018, and is previewing its new brand identity at the Hotel Show Africa in Johannesburg South Africa, 24-26th June.

"Our choice of new company name represents our key objective of helping to sustain the world's water supplies for current and future generations. We must work to tackle global water crises now and can no longer take water for granted," said Mike Ferrand, Managing Director at Hydrofinity.

"The name is new, but the value we bring remains the same. We are driven by the principle that water is essential and precious," said Caroline Crossland, Marketing Director at Hydrofinity. "And by helping our customers reduce their environmental footprint while creating substantial cost efficiencies in their laundry operations, we begin to change the conversation in commercial laundry to a focus on water conversation and ongoing sustainability."

Hydrofinity uses cutting-edge sustainable cleaning and fabric care technologies provided by Xeros Technology Group (LN:XSG). Compared to traditional machines, the near-waterless Hydrofinity wash process replaces up to 85% of water with XOrbs. These unique spheres employ a gentle yet effective mechanical wash action on linens, ensuring powerful stain removal results for a visibly superior clean. XOrbs can even wash in ambient temperature water, eliminating the need to heat water, creating additional energy savings and keeping linens looking newer for longer. XOrbs last for up to a thousand washes before needing to be replaced, and are collected by the company to be recycled.

Sustainability is now an integral component of hospitality business strategies. Increased water rates, greater environmental awareness among travelers, and a continued focus on cost and operational efficiencies have hotels looking at all aspects of their operations, including laundry. Hoteliers investing in emerging conservation technologies are reaping cost and operational benefits while lowering their environmental footprint and meeting sustainability targets.

Hydrofinity provides sustainable water-saving laundry and fabric care solutions to hospitality, leisure and industrial laundries, as well as other textile and fabric cleaning industries. The company's near-waterless solutions empower hotels and industrial laundries to reduce their environmental footprint while reducing costs, increasing linen life and surpassing customer expectations with a superior clean. Operating globally, with offices in the UK and the US, Hydrofinity is a division of the Xeros Technology Group plc. www.hydrofinity.com

