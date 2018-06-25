Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix optimization study on the BFSI industry. A major BFSI sector client wanted to make better data-driven decisions to invest in the returns from their traditional and digital marketing initiatives.

According to the experts at Quantzig,"The ever-changing attitudes and expectations are redefining the perceptions and reality of the BFSI sector's role and purpose in society."

In the current scenario, banks are facing rapid changes in technology, customer behavior, and regulations. The total effect is that the BFSI sector's current shape and operating models are not sustainable. The joint influence of these three drivers of industry transformation regulation, technology, and customers is amplified by the fact that they are frequently closely interlinked. For example, the technological change makes new categories of customer utility, which, in turn, influences additional technological investments. Also, regulatory changes prompt both structural and service modernizations, which together change the nature of the activities that need regulating.

The marketing mix optimization solution helped the client to understand the ROI generated and incremental sales at a granular level, which comprised debit and credit cards, shopping discounts on home loans, and cash backs.

This marketing mix optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

View data in a real-time solution dashboard

Generate a cost per point metrics for individual media types

This marketing mix optimization solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining insight into the contribution of brand equity against advertising on sales and the ROI generated

Attaining insights into the comparative ROI across media types

