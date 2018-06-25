The Indian solar PV market saw 10.4 GW of new capacity added in the 2017-18 financial year, says Bridge to India, thus bringing cumulative installations to 24.4 GW as of this March. Leading the charge is the state of Karnataka. Concerns over the industry's development remain, however.In its latest India Solar Map Report, Bridge to India finds that a record 10.4 GW of new solar PV capacity was added across the country in 2017-18, of which 9.1 GW comprised utility-scale solar - thus marking a 72% increase on the prior financial year. In comparison, coal and wind added just 4.6 GW and 1.7 GW, respectively, ...

