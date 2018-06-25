Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Welding Consumables Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers actionable information on supplier selection, cost-saving opportunities, and risk management strategies.

Our procurement reports for the components and spares market offer an analysis of the supply market from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. It also provides information on the top suppliers of welding consumables and their negotiation strategies.

"One of the procurement best practices to reduce spend is to engage with suppliers who provide analytics support," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "Also, the high demand for welding consumables from the end-user industries, will result in the market's moderate spend growth rate over the next five years," added Tridib.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for welding consumables.

Rising demand from energy and construction industries

Growing need for welding consumables from automotive and transportation sectors

Stable demand from the aerospace and defense segment

Report scope snapshot: welding consumables market

Category Pricing Insights

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

Market Insights

Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Cost-saving Opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

