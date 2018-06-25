Align Technology, Inc.: Align Technology Reaches One Millionth Invisalign(R) Patient in the EMEA Region

Milestone Reflects Accelerating Adoption of Invisalign Treatment Among Adults and Teens in Europe

SAN JOSE, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALGN), today announced that it shipped its one millionth Invisalign case for the EMEA region in April, 2018. This significant milestone for the company and the more than 34 thousand Invisalign-trained orthodontists and general dentists in the region reflects accelerating adoption of Invisalign clear aligner therapy in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"I am immensely proud to announce that we have reached yet another significant milestone for EMEA with our one millionth Invisalign patient in the region. The demand and adoption rate for Invisalign clear aligners in EMEA has accelerated rapidly during recent years. I would like to thank our doctors for their trust and confidence in treating patients with the Invisalign system, and acknowledge the more than one million patients in EMEA who have chosen the most clinically advanced clear aligner system in the world to get a new, beautiful smile," said Simon Beard, Align Technology senior vice president and managing director, EMEA. Continued Beard, "In connection with this achievement, I'm pleased to share our plans to launch a pro bono campaign featuring Invisalign doctors across EMEA who will offer to treat patients with disabilities and help them improve their smiles."

The one millionth Invisalign patient in EMEA is 24-year old Julia Leibold from Freiburg, Germany who is in treatment with Dr. Ahmad Hagar, an Invisalign trained doctor practicing in Freiburg. Julia is being treated with the Invisalign Comprehensive Package, changing her aligners on a weekly basis, as per Dr Hagar's recommendation. In recognition of this major milestone for the company, Ms. Leibold will be featured in Align's new "One Millionth EMEA Invisalign Patient" campaign across the region, which includes PR, social and digital activities.

"I wasn't surprised to hear that one million patients in EMEA had started treatment with Align Technology's clear aligners," said Dr. Hagar. "One great thing about this modern orthodontic method is that you use digital technology and can treat patients without using physical impressions. You start with a digital scan to produce the aligners that straighten the patient's teeth. This is much more comfortable for both the patient and the doctor. I am very satisfied with Julia's treatment process. She is a lovely young lady and she will have an even lovelier smile."

"When I found out that I was the one millionth patient in EMEA to start Invisalign treatment I was excited and totally speechless," said Julia Leibold, the one millionth Invisalign patient who works in sales. "I didn't choose traditional braces because I speak with so many people in my professional life and I didn't want them to see my braces. I would recommend Invisalign clear aligners to everyone because you can straighten your teeth with hardly anyone noticing."

In connection with this achievement, Align Technology will launch a pro bono campaign next month, where it will work with doctors across EMEA to offer Invisalign treatment to a number of patients with disabilities to help them get a new, straighter smile. In addition, between July 6 and July 8, 2018, Align will host Invisalign Digital Smile Awareness Days in cooperation with dental practices across Europe to drive the awareness of digital clear aligner therapy.

About Align Technology, Inc.



Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com (http://ctt.marketwire.com/?release=11G147995-001&id=12426352&type=0&url=http%3a%2f%2fwww.aligntech.com) for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com (http://www.invisalign.com/) or www.invisalign.co.uk. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Align Technology

Investors/Media

Madelyn Homick

(408) 470-1180

mhomick@aligntech.com

Media

Karina Ludz

(+31) 621 143 420

kludz@aligntech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de933255-444f-4646-b87f-38a11a0c5105 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de933255-444f-4646-b87f-38a11a0c5105)

A video accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af6c0ef4-3040-4f60-b913-dcf6df00948d (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af6c0ef4-3040-4f60-b913-dcf6df00948d)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Align Technology, Inc. via Globenewswire

