

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is planning to unveil higher-end AirPods, a new HomePod and studio-quality over-ear headphones for as early as next year, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The company is working on new AirPods with noise-cancellation and water resistance, the people said. Apple is trying to increase the range that AirPods can work away from an iPhone or iPad. The water resistance is mainly to protect against rain and perspiration, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX