

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Monday, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of May. New home sales are expected to climb by 1.5 percent in May after pulling back by 1.5 percent in April.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the franc, it held steady against the euro and the pound. Against the yen, it rose.



The greenback was worth 109.56 against the yen, 0.9871 against the franc, 1.1684 against the euro and 1.3282 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX