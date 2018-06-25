Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Market Worth 10.31 billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new research report "Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUVL) Market by End User (Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM) and Foundry Companies), Equipment (Qualitative), and Geography (The Americas and Asia Pacific) - Global Trend and Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from USD 2.98 billion in 2018 to USD 10.31 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 28.16% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the trend of miniaturization and reduction in process complexity and cost.

The market for IDM accounted for the largest share in 2017

Leading IDMs in the EUV lithography market are Samsung (South Korea) and Intel (US). These companies have invested in ASML's (Netherlands) R&D for the development of EUVL and have been the key customers of EUVL. For instance, in 2014, Samsung (South Korea) has successfully processed 200,000 wafers with EUV lithography technology. In addition to this, Intel (US) placed around 15 orders at ASML (Netherlands) for EUV lithography to integrate in its newly developing plants. Therefore, the IDM held the largest market of EUV lithography in 2017. Also, the major application area of EUV lithography is the development of performance and storage memory, where Samsung (South Korea) is one of the leading companies.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Emerging market for performance and storage memory in growing consumer applications in APAC will significantly boost the adoption of EUV Lithography in the region. APAC has some of the leading countries dealing with semiconductor electronics manufacturing, such as China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. APAC held the largest market for semiconductor memory as it is a hub for major semiconductor and electronics applications.

ASML (Netherlands) is the only provider of EUV lithography systems and is a monopoly in the EUV lithography market. Some of the leading players involved in the advanced lithography market include Nikon (Japan) and Canon (Japan). Other advanced lithography technologies, such as nanoimprint, could act as a threat to the development of EUV lithography market.

Key suppliers of EUV lithography equipment to ASML are Carl Zeiss (Germany), Toppan Printing (Japan), and NTT Advanced Technology (Japan). Key customers of EUV lithography include leading IDMs such as Samsung (South Korea), SK Hynix (South Korea), Intel (US), and Toshiba (Japan) and foundries such as GLOBALFOUNDRIES (US) and TSMC (Taiwan).

