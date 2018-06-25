sprite-preloader
Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, June 25

25 June 2018

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU

Director/PDMR Shareholding

intu announces that it has been notified of the below transactions in the Company's ordinary shares of 50 pence each, undertaken by Martin Breeden, a PDMR of the Company.

Following these transactions, the beneficial shareholding of Martin Breeden is 8,000 ordinary shares representing 0.0006% of the ordinary shares in issue.

Susan Marsden

Group Company Secretary

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameMartin Breeden
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
(i)£1.921210,445
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

10,445
£1.9212
e)Date of the transaction
  1. 22 June 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

