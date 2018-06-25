Sembcorp Solar Singapore Pte Ltd has been awarded 50 MW worth of solar PV rooftop projects by Singapore's Housing & Development Board (HDB) and Economic Development Board (EDB). The project is expected to be completed by 2020.The project, which will see Sembcorp Solar construct, maintain and operate the 50 MW of rooftop solar PV, is part of the SolarNova initiative, launched in 2014 by Singapore's HDB and EDB to accelerate the development of solar PV within the country. Construction on the 50 MW is set to begin in the third quarter of this year, while operations are slated to start in the second ...

