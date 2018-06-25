Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global VRF System Category- Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers category management insights and strategies to mitigate costs and risks across the supply chain.

Our procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management market offer actionable insights to help procurement professionals save costs. The procurement reports also offer information to help identify the best pricing models, growth drivers, and supply chain strategies.

"Requesting suppliers to provide an exhaustive estimation of various costs involved in the project is one of the best practices to save costs since most buyers have limited knowledge of the underlying pricing mechanisms used by the suppliers," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.

Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for VRF systems.

High demand from the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors

Rapid industrial developments

Replacement of old HVAC systems

Report scope snapshot: VRF systems

Market Insights

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Regional spend dynamics

Category Ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyers power

Supplier power score

Suppliers Selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

