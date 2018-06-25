Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global VRF System Category- Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers category management insights and strategies to mitigate costs and risks across the supply chain.
Our procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management market offer actionable insights to help procurement professionals save costs. The procurement reports also offer information to help identify the best pricing models, growth drivers, and supply chain strategies.
"Requesting suppliers to provide an exhaustive estimation of various costs involved in the project is one of the best practices to save costs since most buyers have limited knowledge of the underlying pricing mechanisms used by the suppliers," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.
Procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for VRF systems.
- High demand from the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors
- Rapid industrial developments
- Replacement of old HVAC systems
Report scope snapshot: VRF systems
Market Insights
- Category spend growth
- Spend segmentation by region
- Regional spend dynamics
Category Ecosystem
- Competitiveness index for suppliers
- Buyers power
- Supplier power score
Suppliers Selection
- Supplier selection criteria
- Service level agreement
- Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
