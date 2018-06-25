

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Eutelsat Communications S.A. (EUTLF.PK) confirmed that it is currently evaluating a possible offer for Inmarsat (ISAT.L). There can be no certainty any offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any offer.



As per the U.K. rule, Eutelsat must, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 23 July 2018, either announce a firm intention to make an offer or announce that it does not intend to make an offer. The deadline may be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers.



