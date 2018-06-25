The "UK IVD Market by Product Type Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK IVD market accounted for $2,148 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,127 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the analysis period (2017-2023).

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) are reagents, instruments, and systems utilized for the diagnosis and maintenance of diseases. These medical devices are reagent product, calibrator, control material, kit, instrument, apparatus, equipment or system. The assembly of these devices and systems are used alone or in combination, or in vitro for the examination of biological samples, including blood and tissue, derived from the human body to provide information.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, technique, application, and end user. By product type, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and software services. On the basis of technique, it is categorized into immunodiagnostics, blood testing, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other IVD techniques. Application segment covered in the study includes infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and other indications. Based on end user, it is classified into hospitals, academic and medical schools, point-of-care testing, and others.

Companies Mentioned:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Alere Inc.

Biomerieux

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bayer AG

Sysmex Corporation

Johnson Johnson

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 IVD Market, By Product Type

5 IVD Market, By Technique

6 IVD Market, By Application

7 IVD Market By End Users

8 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lqb5bn/uk_ivd_market_by?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005765/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: In Vitro Diagnostics