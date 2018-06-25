ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.: Embedded Advisor Magazine Names ADM Tronics as Member of the "Top 20 Medical Devices Design & Solution Providers for 2018"

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2018 / ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMT) was selected as one of the Top 20 Medical Devices Design & Solution Providers for 2018 by industry magazine Embedded Advisor.

As described by Embedded Advisor, "Medical devices have become a vital part of the healthcare industry to an extent where diagnosis and treatment is close to impossible without them. With such importance, designing medical devices requires increased focus on several areas, including regulatory developments, custom specifications, application requirements, and the end-user needs for enhanced usability."

In describing its' selection process for the Top 20, "Embedded Advisor proves itself to be a guiding light in the medical device design industry. Our distinguished selection panel, comprising CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, industry analysts and the editorial board of Embedded Advisor narrowed the final 20 providers that exhibit competence in delivering medical devices design and solutions."

In its feature article titled, "ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. Transforming Care with Innovative Medical Technologies," it states, "ADM Tronics works on medical device projects, right from the conceptual stage all the way through design, engineering, regulatory certifications, and manufacturing in its FDA-registered facility. The company prides itself on having all engineering expertise inhouse, which includes electronic, electrical, mechanical, software, and material science disciplines, along with its extensive competency in US FDA and international regulatory aspects."

The article summarizes some of the innovations ADMT has developed, including its proprietary suite of non-invasive therapeutic medical devices as well as medical technologies and devices ADMT has created for clients on a contract engineering basis.

Andre' DiMino, ADMT President commented, "We are very pleased to be recognized by Embedded Advisor for our engineering and development efforts in the medical device industry. Achieving a level of prominence in our industry with this recognition we believe can greatly assist in bringing our range of capabilities in medical device design and manufacturing to a much wider audience."

The Embedded Advisor article on ADMT's selection as one of the Top 20 can be viewed at: https://medical-devices.embeddedadvisor.com/vendor/adm-tronics-unlimited-inc--otcadmt--transforming-care-with-innovative-medical-technologies-cid-88-mid-8.html

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services and Eco-Friendly, Safe, Water-Based Formulations. The Company's headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered medical device and manufacturing operations are located in Northvale, NJ. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as 3-D solid prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for the research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at the Company's website - admtronics.com.

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are "forward looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT's filings with the SEC, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

Contact: Andre' DiMino 201-767-6040, andre@admtronics.com

SOURCE: ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.