

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that American Express (AXP) did not violate federal antitrust law by prohibiting merchants from discouraging customers from using their Amex card.



In the 5-4 decision in Ohio v American Express, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas said the antisteering provisions that American Express has employed since the 1950s was legal, and that Amex's business model has spurred 'robust interbrand competition and has increased the quality and quantity of credit-card transaction.



