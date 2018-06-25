FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

25 June 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that Wolfhart Hauser has allocated part of the additional fees he receives as interim Executive Chairman to acquire shares in the Company. As a result, he has today purchased 12,104 shares at a price of £0.82 per share.

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

020 7725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them