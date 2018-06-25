FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 25
FirstGroup plc
25 June 2018
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that Wolfhart Hauser has allocated part of the additional fees he receives as interim Executive Chairman to acquire shares in the Company. As a result, he has today purchased 12,104 shares at a price of £0.82 per share.
The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2
In addition, the notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
Enquiries
Sarah Steadman
Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant
020 7725 2731
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Wolfhart Hauser
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Interim Executive Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
12,104
£9,925.28
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25/06/2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
