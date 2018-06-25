Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR) Lenta Ltd.: Correction Announcement regarding Results of Voting at Company's 2018 AGM 25-Jun-2018 / 16:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 25 June 2018 Lenta Ltd. (the "Company") Correction Announcement regarding Results of Voting at the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Further to the "Results of voting at the Company's 2018 Annual General Meeting" announcement released on 22 June 2018 at 08:31 London time (the "Original Announcement") the Company advises that it incorrectly stated that the number of votes cast against the ordinary resolution to re-appoint Ernst & Young LLC as the auditors of the Company until the next AGM of the Company (and to ratify any action taken in this regard) listed in row 8 of the table included in the Original Announcement (the "Auditors' Re-Appointment Resolution"). 258,013 votes were cast against the Auditors' Re-Appointment Resolution. The relevant row of table contained in the Original Announcement is restated correctly below: 8. Ordinary Resolution to 63,798,217 99.60 258,013 0.40 0 re-appoint Ernst & Young LLC as the auditors of the Company until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company (and to ratify any action taken in this regard) The corrected version of the announcement can be found on the Company's website at: www.lentainvestor.com [1] For further information, please contact: Mr. Albert Avetikov Director for Investor Relations 112B Savushkina Street Saint-Petersburg Russia 197374 Telephone: +7 812 363 28 44 ISIN: US52634T2006 Category Code: RAG TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5682 EQS News ID: 698511 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b02fd0089c43ad819982a795a635ba5&application_id=698511&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

