EPAM Systems, Inc: EPAM's InfoNgen Debuts With Highest Score Possible in Seven Criteria in AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that it has been named a Contender in the report "The Forrester Wave: AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2018" for its product InfoNgen.

InfoNgen ranked among the highest scores in the enterprise features, RPA functionality, training data for machine learning, focus on cloud and SaaS, and overall revenue criteria. According to the report, "[EPAM's] InfoNgen text analytics product is a good example of how modern consulting firms and systems integrators differentiate - they productize solutions."

"EPAM's inclusion in this report, along with leaders like IBM and SAS, demonstrates, in our opinion, our ability to extend existing products and orchestrate them for unique applications with client platforms to help companies become more insights-driven," said Jitin Agarwal, VP Enterprise Products, EPAM. "By leveraging machine learning and intelligent search capabilities, InfoNgen enables clients to consolidate and analyze enterprise structured and unstructured data to ultimately make smarter, more agile decisions."

As companies look beyond basic keyword extraction-based technology to become more insights-driven instead of simply data-driven, InfoNgen's sentiment analysis tool analyzes the trends and overall tone of the market for deeper insights. Previously, Forrester identified 35 vendors, from a much larger universe of text analytics vendors, based on size and functionality in the Now Tech: AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2018 report. In this Forrester Wave report, eight vendors, including InfoNgen, with a fully integrated, end-to-end turnkey solution, an independent, stand-alone platform and significant market presence were evaluated.

To assess the state of the AI-based text analytics platforms market and see how the vendors stack up against each other, Forrester evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of the most significant AI-based text analytics platforms vendors. After examining past research, user need assessments, and vendor and expert interviews, Forrester evaluated vendors across 22 evaluation criteria in three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence.

You can download a complimentary copy of the "The Forrester Wave: AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2018" here (https://www.epam.com/insights/analyst-reports/the-forrester-wave-ai-based-text-analytics-platforms-q2-2018). Learn more about InfoNgen at www.infongen.com (http://www.infongen.com/).

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has leveraged its core engineering expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform engineering services company. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #12 in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies (https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexkonrad/2017/05/23/fastest-growing-public-tech-companies-in-2017/#69184c5b1ea7) and as a top UK Digital Design & Build Agency (http://digitalagencies.econsultancy.com/). Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ (http://www.epam.com/) and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS (https://twitter.com/EPAMSYSTEMS) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/epam-systems).

