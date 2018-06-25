BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, June 25
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc
LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (the "Company")
Director Declaration
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Philippe Delpal, a non-executive director of the Company, has retired as a non-executive director of HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC with effect from 22 June 2018.
Enquiries:
S Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,
Secretary
25 June 2018