BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (the "Company")

Director Declaration

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Philippe Delpal, a non-executive director of the Company, has retired as a non-executive director of HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC with effect from 22 June 2018.

Enquiries:

S Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,

Secretary

25 June 2018