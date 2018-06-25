Emailage Expands Global Operations and Bolsters APAC and EMEA Executive Teams

PHOENIX, Arizona, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Emailage, the global leader in online fraud prevention and email risk assessment, is undertaking an ambitious global expansion program across Asia Pacific (APAC). The company is also doubling the size of its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fraud in eCommerce is a growing problem around the world - according to payments consultancy Javelin Strategy & Research, losses from account takeover fraud alone increased 120 percent between 2016 and 2017. Emailage supports eTailers in tackling the problem through its unique predictive fraud scoring technology, which uses email address metadata as a basis for transactional risk assessment and digital identity validation. The company works with customers around the world, including five of the top ten global retailers; three of the top five global airlines; and four of the top six credit card issuers. In 2017, Emailage was responsible for analyzing $180 billion in transaction volume and identifying over 17 million high-risk transactions.

Recognizing the global opportunities for its unique fraud prevention technology, Emailage has identified APAC as a focus for growth, given the region's rising rates of online fraud - as many as one in five APAC consumers have been victims of fraud, according to a recent report by Experian. The company has recently opened offices in Sydney and Singapore. Expanding into the region means the company will be able to support more businesses in a diverse range of global markets, while further bolstering its customer support and product development operations.

As part of this, Carlos Testa has been selected as General Manager of APAC. Carlos has headed the Emailage LATAM team for many years and is experienced in fostering new customer relationships in new markets.

In addition to building its presence in APAC, Emailage is also committing to a renewed focus in EMEA, welcoming a number of new faces to the team in the region. The first of these is Chris Thomas, who is joining as the new General Manager for EMEA.

Chris joins Emailage from Experian, where he held the role of Sales Director EMEA, Fraud and ID, for four years - a role which saw him build a dedicated risk management business unit for the organization from the ground up. He brings over 20 years of experience in fraud prevention and business development, and will be integral to ensuring the ongoing success and growth of Emailage across the region.

Speaking about the pace of Emailage's growth in the first half of 2018, CEO, Rei Carvalho, commented: "As a business, we're committed to building a unique solution that fights fraud to reduce organized crime globally, reduces costs, increases sales and accepts more good customers. Our achievements in this are being recognized by customers across the globe - we're seeing particularly great results from our teams in US, EMEA and LATAM. Now we want to go even further. APAC, Canada and Mexico are largely underserved markets when it comes to fraud prevention. As a result, we've set our sights on providing our unique technology to support in the fight against fraud."

Mr. Thomas added: "It's an exciting time to become part of the Emailage family. The company has an excellent product and reputation in the space, which is what drew me to this opportunity. I'm looking forward to working closely with the rest of the executive team to develop a strategy to expand our business and network into the leading anti-fraud brand in the region."

The business will continue to invest in the research and development over the next six months, and will double the size of the product team by December 2018.