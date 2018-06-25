

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has jumped into the controversy surrounding the ejection of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and her family from a restaurant in Virginia, because she works for him.



The world came to know about the incident when Sanders herself reported it through Twitter.



'Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left,' Sanders tweeted. 'Her actions say far more about her than about me,' she said, referring to restaurant co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson. 'I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so,' Sanders added.



According to Wilkinson, Trump's Press Secretary works for an 'inhumane and unethical' administration. She later told the Washington Post that she had told Sanders that her business had 'certain standards that I feel it has to uphold, such as honesty, and compassion, and cooperation.'



On Monday morning, three days after the alleged incident, Trump took to Twitter to raise his voice against the Red Hen. He described the 26-seat, 'farm-to-table' Virginia restaurant as 'filthy.'



The President advised the Red Hen Restaurant to 'focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders.'



'I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside,' he added.



Ethics experts criticized the top White House official for discussing the private incident on her official Twitter account.



Sanders is the second senior Trump administration official to have faced backlash in recent weeks over Trump's 'zero tolerance' policy towards illegal immigration and separating migrant children from their parents.



Protesters last week booed Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a Mexican restaurant in Washington DC.



