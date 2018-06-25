NICE Nexidia's advanced analytics solution powered by AI is recognized for the value delivered to customers and accuracy

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that Forrester Research has ranked NICE Nexidia as a 'Leader' in its 'The Forrester New Wave: AI-Fueled Speech Analytics Solutions, Q2 2018' report. Of the ten criteria analyzed by the analyst firm, NICE Nexidia achieved a designation of 'Differentiated' in six criteria, namely language models, conversational analytics, business insights, tooling and ease of use, product road map and market approach. A complimentary copy of the report is available for download.

The Forrester Research report noted NICE Nexidia's full range of speech analytics functionality, with its particularly powerful search and conversational analytics features as well as the ability to drive business value in the contact center and beyond. The solution's accurate proprietary language models and support for a wide range of languages were also cited. Forrester Research evaluated 11 AI-Fueled Speech Analytics products in the report.

Part of the analysis for the report by Forrester Research included speaking with select NICE Nexidia customers, one of who stated, "Our organization has gained insights it would never have access to without this tool". The value and accuracy of the solution's speech analytics were also praised by customers with whom the analyst house spoke with when researching the report.

Miki Migdal, President of the Enterprise Product Group for NICE said "Today's economy is all about experiences. Harnessing AI to feel the pulse of customer sentiment, uncover insights in customer interactions across channels and discover the drivers of customer satisfaction is critical to ensuring exceptional experiences. For us, our position as a leader in this Forrester Research report is yet another testament to the unique features and innovative capabilities that power NICE Nexidia and enable our customers to derive the insights they need to stay on top of their game."

NICE Nexidia helps uncover insights into customer behavior over their full journey with an organization and improve business outcomes by providing the widest possible understanding of customer intent and behavior. Designed to turn customer interactions into actionable results, the product's purpose-built analytics enables measuring progress in meeting goals in both, customer satisfaction and churn reduction. Click here to learn more about NICE Nexidia.

