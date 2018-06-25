sprite-preloader
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - GM Statement

DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - GM Statement

PR Newswire

London, June 25

Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT')

Result of General Meeting

25 June 2018

A General Meeting of DMGT was held today in order to rectify a typographical error in relation to certain resolutions passed at the 2018 Annual General Meeting. All of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, included in the Circular to Ordinary Shareholders dated 25 June 2018, were duly approved.

In accordance with paragraph 14.3.6 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed by Ordinary shareholders, concerning special business, have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority. They will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website.

The results of the voting at the General Meeting will shortly be available on DMGT's website at: www.dmgt.com/shareholder-services/agm-information

Enquiries:Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary, 020 3615 2904


© 2018 PR Newswire