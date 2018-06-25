Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On 20 June 2018, Harris Associates LP notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 4,233,300 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.14%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: 20 June 2018

Date Threshold Crossed: 15 June 2018

Threshold Crossed: 5.00%

Harris Associates LP 1209 N Orange St, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, USA

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

(A) Voting rights Previous Notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Harris Associates LP 2,470,800 4,233,300 0 5.14% 0.00% Total 4,233,300 0 5.14% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%

# of voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 4,233,300 5.14%

Chain of controlled entities through which the shareholding is effectively owned:

The full chain of control is available at this link

Harris Associates L.P. (""Harris"") is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Natixis Investment Managers, L.P., which is an indirect subsidiary of Natixis Investment Managers, an international asset management group based in Paris, France. Natixis Investment Managers is owned by Natixis, a French investment banking and financial services firm. Natixis is principally owned by BPCE, France's second largest banking group. BPCE is owned by banks comprising two autonomous and complementary retail banking networks consisting of the Caisse d'Epargne regional savings banks and the Banque Populaire regional cooperative banks.

Harris is an SEC registered investment adviser organized in the United States, which makes investments, including the Belgian holding at issue, on behalf of clients. Harris does not make investments in Belgian securities for its own account. Harris exercises voting rights for clients independently from its direct and indirect parent companies, including Natixis Investment Managers and its other subsidiaries.

Harris Associates LP is the appointed investment manager to several accounts, which in aggregate hold the voting rights disclosed above. Harris Associates LP can exercise the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions from the relevant undertaking of collective investments.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

