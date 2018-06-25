Efficio, the procurement experts, have been named in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 for the third year in a row.

The league table ranks Britain's mid-market private companies by fastest-growing international sales based on the last two years of accounts.

Efficio achieved two-year average international sales growth of 50.21% per annum to June 2017, with international sales of over £32 million and total sales of £54.8 million. Employee numbers grew by 80% in the same period.

Jens Pedersen, CEO of Efficio, said: "We are delighted to have made The Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table for the third consecutive year. The continued expansion of our office network including the opening of offices in the Middle East and Denmark last year and further expansion in Germany and North America has considerably increased our exposure to global client assignments. Leading organisations across a range of industries are recognising the value of working with our talented teams to get a significant return on their investment in procurement improvements. This has presented us with tremendous growth opportunities and enabled us to stand shoulder to shoulder with other exceptional companies in this year's league table."

Efficio was also named among Europe's fastest-growing companies in a special report published by the Financial Times in April.

About Efficio

Efficio are procurement experts, helping clients to identify, deliver and sustain improvement opportunities. Our international team combines unparalleled procurement expertise and industry experience with a unique blend of intellectual capital and technology to deliver results and advance our clients' procurement capability.

Our service offering includes a range of deployment models, from focused consulting engagements to long-term managed services, all facilitated and powered by our eFlow procurement technology.

Efficio supports blue chip multinationals, private equity companies and SME clients around the world to deliver increased value from procurement.

We are headquartered in London, with offices in Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Middle East, Switzerland and the USA. For further information about Efficio, please see www.efficioconsulting.com

