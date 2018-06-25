Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 18 June to 22 June 2018

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 2018.06.18 FR0010313833 10 000 102,493 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 2018.06.19 FR0010313833 10 000 101,346 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 2018.06.20 FR0010313833 10 000 101,860 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 2018.06.21 FR0010313833 10 000 100,573 XPAR ARKEMA 96950026BLIV09FMSM49 2018.06.22 FR0010313833 10 000 101,641 XPAR TOTAL 50 000 101,582

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2018/

