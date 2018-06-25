Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 18 June to 22 June 2018
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument
|
Total daily volume
|
Weighted average
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.18
|FR0010313833
|10 000
|102,493
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.19
|FR0010313833
|10 000
|101,346
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.20
|FR0010313833
|10 000
|101,860
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.21
|FR0010313833
|10 000
|100,573
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|96950026BLIV09FMSM49
|2018.06.22
|FR0010313833
|10 000
|101,641
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|50 000
|101,582
