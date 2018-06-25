(General regulation of the French financial market authority)

Regulatory News:

CARMILA (Paris:CARM):

Date Total number of

issued shares Number of real voting

rights (excluding

treasury shares) Theoretical number of

voting rights (including

treasury shares)* 31 May 2018 135,060,029 134,910,707 135,060,029

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARMILA

French société anonyme with a share capital of 819.370.170 €

Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France

Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005854/en/

Contacts:

CARMILA