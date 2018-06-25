Structured Data Feeds Help Enhance Firms' Regulatory Compliance Efforts

Wolters Kluwer today announced it has built out enhanced regulatory compliance coverage across all 50 U.S. states, helping banks, securities firms, and insurers more effectively manage their U.S. regulatory risks and compliance obligations. The provision of expert-curated, same-day feeds of regulatory content is structured in a way that readily integrates into a firm's existing workflows, setting it apart from other offerings. The single-source, enriched content provides firms operating in the U.S. an essential capability in helping achieve, maintain and demonstrate compliance.

"In recognition of the vast and ever-changing compliance challenges firms face, we embarked on a strategic initiative to combine the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic processing automation (RPA) with our in-house regulatory expertise to deliver a new level of regulatory content coverage," said Chuck Ross, vice president of Compliance Program Management and Investment Compliance at Wolters Kluwer. "Enriched regulatory content across all 50 U.S. jurisdictions directly benefits compliance customers, who use that content for faster classification and resolution to help meet their most pressing business compliance obligations."

Wolters Kluwer launched its content enrichment program to help boost customers' ready access to the latest regulatory compliance content, comprising the breadth of regulations enacted by legislative bodies and overseen by various regulatory agencies and which impact financial services firms. Using AI and RPA to source, validate, and fully index regulatory changes from its 850-plus regulatory sources, Wolters Kluwer delivers content in structured formats featuring citation-linking functionality that is unique in the marketplace, thereby providing relevant, actionable regulatory updates in a more timely and cost-efficient manner.

Wolters Kluwer's proprietary software, OneSumX, provides the technology to help build a foundation for firms' regulatory compliance programs. Its Regulatory Change Management offering aligns and dynamically links regulatory changes to a firm's regulatory library. The data feeds can be tailored to a client's regulatory compliance needs, helping it better monitor, identify and manage regulatory changes impacting the organization, and minimizing regulatory exposure.

"This program further strengthens Wolters Kluwer's market position as a leader in generating multi-jurisdictional regulatory content-regardless of whether the customer operates in Toledo, Toronto, Tokyo, or everywhere around the world," says Ross. "More importantly, it is substantively helping transform firms' ability to manage their risk and regulatory compliance obligations by tapping the most current, complete regulatory compliance content available in the market."

For more details, visit the OneSumX for Regulatory Change Management website.

