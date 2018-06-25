Orascom Development Holding AG: unterzeichnet mit einem deutschen Unternehmen einen Mietvertrag mit neujähriger Laufzeit für das erste Bürogebäude in El Gouna, Ägypten. EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges Orascom Development Holding AG: unterzeichnet mit einem deutschen Unternehmen einen Mietvertrag mit neujähriger Laufzeit für das erste Bürogebäude in El Gouna, Ägypten. 25.06.2018 / 18:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Medienmitteilung Orascom Development Holding (ODH) unterzeichnet mit einem deutschen Unternehmen einen Mietvertrag mit neujähriger Laufzeit für das erste Bürogebäude in El Gouna, Ägypten. Altdorf, 25. Juni 2018 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) gibt bekannt, dass sie einen Mietvertrag mit neunjähriger Laufzeit mit einem deutschen Unternehmen, welches in über 40 Destinationen in 19 Ländern tätig ist, unterzeichnet hat. Das Unternehmen wird das erste Bürogebäude in El Gouna, Ägypten, zu einem Gesamtbetrag von USD 6.7 Millionen mieten. ODH wird das Bürogebäude im Al-Bustan-Gebiet südlich von El Gouna's Zentrum mit einer Gesamtfläche von 7'955 Quadratmeter und einer Entwicklungsfläche von 6'330 Quadratmeter, die bis im Juni 2019 fertig gestellt werden soll, für das deutsche Unternehmen erstellen. Der Mieter verlagert Tätigkeiten von Bayern/Deutschland nach El Gouna/Ägypten und wird mehr als 400 Mitarbeitende aus diversen Nationen beschäftigen. Die Umsetzung dieser Vereinbarung ist ein weiterer erfolgreicher Schritt, El Gouna zu einem Ganzjahresziel zu machen und die Zahl Einwohner zu erhöhen. Die Einrichtung des ersten Businessparks wird El Gouna zudem als regionale Wirtschaftsmetropole positionieren und mehr lokale und internationale Unternehmen anregen, ihren Hauptsitz oder ihre Backoffices in die Destination zu verlagern. Über Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Kontakt für Investors: Sara El Gawahergy Head of Investor Relations Tel: +202 246 18961 Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 Email: ir@orascomdh.com Kontakt für Medien: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. 