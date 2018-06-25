Informa Business Intelligence: Primal Pictures Partners with Physitrack to Create a Unique Patient Education Solution

LONDON, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Primal Pictures, pioneer of the world's most medically-accurate and detailed 3D models of human anatomy, and Physitrack, the market-leading patient engagement and Telehealth solution provider, announce their partnership on a unique anatomically augmented home exercise and patient education feature. The feature inside Physitrack, which is powered by Primal Pictures, will allow healthcare practitioners to better educate their patients, and therefore help patients to improve their health outcomes.

"Even the best physical therapy regime will be unsuccessful without proper patient education," explained Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder of Physitrack. "That's why Physitrack developed what has become the industry's gold standard in patient engagement and outcome tracking. With Primal Pictures, we saw the opportunity to take our solution to a new level by helping patients make the connection between their physical therapy regime and the anatomy it impacts."

The new solution, which will launch later this year, will combine Physitrack's home exercise videos and patient engagement solution with Primal Pictures' clear anatomical images and multimedia content to demonstrate the nature and location of a broad range of conditions and how movement affects those regions of the body. Patients will gain a clear understanding of their condition, why they are being asked to perform certain exercises and how to perform those exercises for optimal results.

"Our partnership with Physitrack has been driven largely by feedback we have received directly from providers that this is a true market need," said Pippa Chadfield, Head of Primal Pictures. "Physitrack is an ideal partner, not only because of the power that our combined solution will provide, but because we share the same goal and core value-to deliver the highest quality information through innovative, customer-focused platforms, to improve patient outcomes."

For more information, check out a video preview of Physitrack and Primal Pictures' solution (https://vimeo.com/274084214/34b9a5811a), or contact the Primal Pictures team at www.primalpictures.com (http://www.primalpictures.com/) or the Physitrack team at www.physitrack.com (http://www.physitrack.com/).

About Primal Pictures

Primal Pictures offers the most complete, detailed and medically-accurate digital 3D model of human anatomy for medical students, health care educators, practitioners, researchers and industry professionals. The company's market-leading web-based 3D anatomy software solutions are widely adopted and used in nearly 1,500 academic and clinical institutions across the globe to enhance health care education and practice. Primal Pictures is a part of Informa PLC.

About Physitrack

Physitrack is a privately held company with offices in Houston, Santa Monica, Melbourne, London, Amsterdam and New Delhi. The company provides healthcare companies with a unique product for remote patient engagement that combines the World's first Physical Therapy Telehealth solution with clinical home exercise prescription, patient education and patient outcomes tracking. Physitrack is among a select group of e-health solution developers with which Apple has announced collaboration in its Mobility Partner Program.

About Informa PLC

Informa operates at the heart of the Knowledge and Information Economy. It is one of the world's leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events businesses. With more than 6,500 employees globally, it has a presence in all major geographies, including North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

