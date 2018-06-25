

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first session of the new trading week solidly in negative territory. Continued concerns about a global trade war weighed on investor sentiment and sent global equity markets into retreat.



The Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to ban many Chinese companies from investing in U.S. technology firms and block additional technology exports to Beijing.



Trump also continued his harsh rhetoric on trade in a post on Twitter on Sunday, urging countries to remove 'artificial' trade barriers and tariffs on U.S. goods.



'The United States is insisting that all countries that have placed artificial Trade Barriers and Tariffs on goods going into their country, remove those Barriers & Tariffs or be met with more than Reciprocity by the U.S.A. Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street!' Trump tweeted.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 2.02 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 2.09 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 2.29 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 2.46 percent and the CAC of France fell 1.92 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 2.26 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 1.83 percent.



In Frankfurt, Evotec weakened by 3.86 percent. The company announced that its strategic alliance with French drug giant Sanofi SA in the field of diabetes has reached its second beta cell therapy milestone, resulting in a payment of 3 million euros.



In Paris, Elior Group dropped 4.72 percent. The company appointed Oscar Vela as the new Chief Executive Officer for its concession catering activities worldwide.



In London, Old Mutual shares have been suspended after the British financial services firm announced the pricing of Quilter's IPO at 145 pence per ordinary share.



Real estate firm Countrywide tumbled 29.94 percent after a profit warning.



Office provider IWG jumped 2.94 percent. The company said it is evaluating a possible cash offer for the company from private equity firm Terra Firma Investments.



Premier Foods rallied 3.50 percent. The second-biggest shareholder in the company has called for the removal of Chief Executive Gavin Darby.



ING Group NV declined 1.31 percent in Amsterdam. The banking firm said it is the subject of criminal investigations by Dutch authorities regarding various requirements related to client on-boarding, money laundering and corrupt practices.



Germany's business confidence weakened, as expected, in June as trade wars weighed on current assessment of companies, survey data from the Munich-based Ifo Institute showed Monday. The business climate index dropped to 101.8 in June from revised 102.3 in May. A similar score was last seen in May 2017. The reading also matched economists' expectations.



New home sales in the U.S. rebounded by much more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday.



The Commerce Department said new home sales spiked by 6.7 percent to an annual rate of 689,000 in May after plunging by 3.7 percent to a revised rate of 646,000 in April. Economists had expected new home sales to climb by 1.5 percent.



