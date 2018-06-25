sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,62 Euro		-0,03
-0,39 %
WKN: 872414 ISIN: GB0009457366 Ticker-Symbol: DGW1 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
25.06.2018 | 18:16
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 25


25 June 2018

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)

Transaction in own shares

DMGT announces that on 25 June 2018 it transferred 1,403,906 A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares (A Shares) out of treasury at a price of £6.912 per share to match obligations to provide shares to option holders of its RMS subsidiary who had acquired them as a result of exercising their options under its stock option plan.

Simultaneous with the transfer out of treasury of these shares, DMGT has acquired from Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited 1,403,906 A Shares at a price of £6.912. The shares purchased will be held in treasury.

Following these transfers the total number of A Shares held in treasury is 4,812,419 and the total number of A Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 337,392,051.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: +44(0)20 3615 2904

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Northcliffe House, 2 Derry Street,

London, W8 5TT

http://www.dmgt.com/

Registered in England and Wales No. 184594


© 2018 PR Newswire