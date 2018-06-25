DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Transaction in Own Shares



25 June 2018

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)

Transaction in own shares

DMGT announces that on 25 June 2018 it transferred 1,403,906 A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares (A Shares) out of treasury at a price of £6.912 per share to match obligations to provide shares to option holders of its RMS subsidiary who had acquired them as a result of exercising their options under its stock option plan.

Simultaneous with the transfer out of treasury of these shares, DMGT has acquired from Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited 1,403,906 A Shares at a price of £6.912. The shares purchased will be held in treasury.

Following these transfers the total number of A Shares held in treasury is 4,812,419 and the total number of A Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 337,392,051.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: +44(0)20 3615 2904

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Northcliffe House, 2 Derry Street,

London, W8 5TT

http://www.dmgt.com/

Registered in England and Wales No. 184594