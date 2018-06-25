DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
London, June 25
25 June 2018
Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)
Transaction in own shares
DMGT announces that on 25 June 2018 it transferred 1,403,906 A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares (A Shares) out of treasury at a price of £6.912 per share to match obligations to provide shares to option holders of its RMS subsidiary who had acquired them as a result of exercising their options under its stock option plan.
Simultaneous with the transfer out of treasury of these shares, DMGT has acquired from Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited 1,403,906 A Shares at a price of £6.912. The shares purchased will be held in treasury.
Following these transfers the total number of A Shares held in treasury is 4,812,419 and the total number of A Shares in issue (excluding shares held as treasury shares) is 337,392,051.
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: +44(0)20 3615 2904
Daily Mail and General Trust plc
Northcliffe House, 2 Derry Street,
London, W8 5TT
http://www.dmgt.com/
Registered in England and Wales No. 184594