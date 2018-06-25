Approval of 2017 financial statements

Regulatory News:

The Ordinary General Meeting of SoLocal Group's (Paris:LOCAL) shareholders under the chairmanship of Pierre Danon, took place on June 25th 2018.

All the resolutions proposed to the shareholders of SoLocal Group were approved, including the ones related to the validation of the corporate and consolidated financial statements as at December 31st 2018.

In the aftermath of the General Meeting, Pierre Danon declared: "I would like to thank all our shareholders for trusting us, given that SoLocal just moved forward to the next step of the implementation of the transformation project, after signing the agreement with trade unions.

The management is fully committed to the implementation of the "SoLocal 2020" project, the next step being the launch of the new digital services offerings in a multichannel mode next Fall."

About SoLocal Group

SoLocal Group is positioned as the trusted and local digital partner supporting business companies to accelerate their growth. To succeed in this transformation, it relies on its six key assets some of them being unique in France: media with very high audiences, powerful geolocated data, scalable technological platforms, commercial coverage throughout France, privileged partnerships with GAFAM and numerous talents (experts in data, IT development, digital marketing, etc.). SoLocal Group's activities are structured around two axes. First, a range of "full web apps" digital services on all devices (PCs, mobiles, tablets and personal assistants), offered in the form of packs and subscriptions, ("Digital Presence", "Digital Advertising", "Digital Website"," Digital Solutions" and "Print to Digital"), and integrating a digital coaching service, to support clients success. Second, flagship owned media (PagesJaunes and Mappy) used daily by Frenchs and offering an enriching and differentiating user experience. With more than 460,000 customers across France and 2.4 billion visits on its media, the Group generated revenues of €756 million in 2017, 84% coming from Internet making it one of the leading European players in terms of online advertising revenue. SoLocal Group is listed on Euronext Paris (LOCAL). More information is available at www.solocalgroup.com.

