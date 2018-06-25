Kennedy Lewis Investment Management Hires Former CarVal President and CIO, John Brice

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC ("KLIM"), a leading alternative asset management firm, announced today that John Brice has joined the firm as its Chairman and will be working on strategic initiatives with KLIM's Executive Committee, including its Co-Founders David Chene and Darren Richman. Mr. Brice is a recognized leader in the industry having been the Co-Founder, President and Chief Investment Officer of CarVal Investors LLC ("CarVal"), a firm which he grew from a standing start to one of the leading asset management firms in the industry.

"As a newly launched firm we are delighted to have John join our expanding team, where we can benefit from his 30 years of experience investing across geographies, markets and sectors," said David Chene. "John's client-first philosophy and strong track record of success make him a valuable addition to the team as we continue to pursue new and innovative market opportunities across a broad range of sectors. I have worked closely with John in the past and we are fortunate to have him on board and welcome him to the firm."

Mr. Brice, who oversaw all global investment activities while at CarVal, presided over its growth to more than $10 billion of assets under management and consistently delivered top quartile returns as the firm's CIO. "I am very excited to join the burgeoning team at Kennedy Lewis. People are the key to success in this industry and while the firm is only recently launched, its principals have a history of success, integrity, and innovation," said Mr. Brice. "I look forward to working with both David and Darren to augment Kennedy Lewis's sourcing capabilities, client engagement and growth as the credit markets evolve and unlock future investment opportunities. It is a pleasure to join a team of capable people, many of whom I have worked closely with in the past." Several of KLIM's senior executives collectively have over 14 years working directly with Mr. Brice during his tenure at CarVal.

Mr. Brice is British. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a BSc in Economics from Cardiff University.

About KLIM

Kennedy Lewis was formed in 2017 by David Chene and Darren Richman to focus on middle market credit, ranging from distressed opportunities to growth capital investments. Mr. Chene was previously Head of US Corporate Securities at CarVal, while Mr. Richman was a Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Research and Investment Committee member at GSO Capital, the credit arm of the Blackstone Group. Mr. Chene and Mr. Richman had previously worked together prior to their roles at CarVal and GSO, respectively.