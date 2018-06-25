

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first trading day of the new week with a substantial loss. Global equity markets were under pressure due to continued concerns over a trade war.



U.S. President Trump continued his harsh rhetoric on trade in a post on Twitter on Sunday, urging countries to remove 'artificial' trade barriers and tariffs on U.S. goods.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 1.83 percent Monday and finished at 8,458.75. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 1.98 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 1.68 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in the red Monday. Novartis declined nearly 2 percent, Roche fell over 1 percent and Nestle slid less than half a percent.



Luxury goods companies were under pressure due to trade concerns. Swatch weakened by over 3 and a half percent and rival Richemont surrendered just over 3 percent.



Bank stocks were also hard hit at the start of the trading week. Credit Suisse dropped 3 and a half percent, UBS lost about 3 percent and Julius Baer surrendered nearly 3 percent.



Lonza, Adecco and ABB all decreased around 3.25 percent.



