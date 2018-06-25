Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Unternehmen: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd

ISIN: AU000000CUV3

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 25.06.2018

Kursziel: AUD 31.70

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: 30.01.2018 (Rating Buy)

Analyst: Peter Hasler

NDA for treatment of EPP in the US is a key milestone

Yesterday's announcement that Clinuvel has completed the submission of a

New Drug Application for Scenesse in the US represents a key milestone for

the company. That the management submitted the NDA on time and in best

execution and even succeeded in filing a priority review (which came as a

surprise to us) indeed indicate a strong performance of the management

team, in our view. Following the strong outperformance of the shares since

iniation of our research coverage (+38.4% vs. ASX +4.3%), we confirm our

buy rating and our medium-term price target of AUD 31.70 per share.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/16649.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

ISIN AU000000CUV3

AXC0252 2018-06-25/18:32