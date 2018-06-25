Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 25 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 100,000 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.6000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.1500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.4879

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,413,503,248 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,413,503,248 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

25 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 269 25.50 16:25:35 London Stock Exchange 889 25.50 16:23:19 London Stock Exchange 1966 25.50 16:21:00 London Stock Exchange 2645 25.50 16:17:31 London Stock Exchange 2864 25.55 16:17:27 London Stock Exchange 1796 25.55 16:15:35 London Stock Exchange 2131 25.55 16:11:30 London Stock Exchange 1902 25.50 16:02:58 London Stock Exchange 1619 25.45 15:56:17 London Stock Exchange 1740 25.45 15:52:07 London Stock Exchange 18 25.45 15:52:07 London Stock Exchange 1407 25.45 15:49:37 London Stock Exchange 689 25.45 15:49:37 London Stock Exchange 844 25.45 15:47:00 London Stock Exchange 949 25.45 15:47:00 London Stock Exchange 2139 25.45 15:45:00 London Stock Exchange 1834 25.30 15:31:37 London Stock Exchange 1818 25.40 15:20:21 London Stock Exchange 2014 25.40 15:13:57 London Stock Exchange 1911 25.40 15:07:17 London Stock Exchange 1911 25.40 15:07:17 London Stock Exchange 1807 25.40 14:52:17 London Stock Exchange 1912 25.50 14:43:13 London Stock Exchange 2032 25.50 14:38:48 London Stock Exchange 658 25.50 14:32:54 London Stock Exchange 6 25.50 14:32:54 London Stock Exchange 1447 25.50 14:32:54 London Stock Exchange 1964 25.50 14:15:02 London Stock Exchange 1415 25.50 14:07:11 London Stock Exchange 421 25.50 14:07:11 London Stock Exchange 1230 25.50 14:05:13 London Stock Exchange 647 25.50 14:05:13 London Stock Exchange 1262 25.50 14:05:13 London Stock Exchange 615 25.50 14:05:13 London Stock Exchange 1713 25.45 13:33:27 London Stock Exchange 1857 25.45 13:25:17 London Stock Exchange 171 25.45 13:22:54 London Stock Exchange 852 25.45 13:22:54 London Stock Exchange 695 25.45 13:22:54 London Stock Exchange 1714 25.45 13:22:54 London Stock Exchange 1739 25.45 13:22:54 London Stock Exchange 999 25.50 13:03:41 London Stock Exchange 1126 25.50 13:03:41 London Stock Exchange 12012 25.60 13:01:07 London Stock Exchange 1872 25.50 13:00:40 London Stock Exchange 2174 25.50 13:00:33 London Stock Exchange 4004 25.60 13:00:20 London Stock Exchange 1875 25.50 12:05:47 London Stock Exchange 6076 25.50 12:02:13 London Stock Exchange 4284 25.50 12:02:13 London Stock Exchange 405 25.45 08:55:47 London Stock Exchange 501 25.45 08:55:47 London Stock Exchange 374 25.45 08:55:47 London Stock Exchange 779 25.45 08:55:47 London Stock Exchange 2118 25.45 08:45:45 London Stock Exchange 2118 25.45 08:45:45 London Stock Exchange 1771 25.15 08:18:23 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-