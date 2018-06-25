sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 25

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:25 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):100,000
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.6000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.1500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.4879

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,413,503,248 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,413,503,248 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

25 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
26925.5016:25:35London Stock Exchange
88925.5016:23:19London Stock Exchange
196625.5016:21:00London Stock Exchange
264525.5016:17:31London Stock Exchange
286425.5516:17:27London Stock Exchange
179625.5516:15:35London Stock Exchange
213125.5516:11:30London Stock Exchange
190225.5016:02:58London Stock Exchange
161925.4515:56:17London Stock Exchange
174025.4515:52:07London Stock Exchange
1825.4515:52:07London Stock Exchange
140725.4515:49:37London Stock Exchange
68925.4515:49:37London Stock Exchange
84425.4515:47:00London Stock Exchange
94925.4515:47:00London Stock Exchange
213925.4515:45:00London Stock Exchange
183425.3015:31:37London Stock Exchange
181825.4015:20:21London Stock Exchange
201425.4015:13:57London Stock Exchange
191125.4015:07:17London Stock Exchange
191125.4015:07:17London Stock Exchange
180725.4014:52:17London Stock Exchange
191225.5014:43:13London Stock Exchange
203225.5014:38:48London Stock Exchange
65825.5014:32:54London Stock Exchange
625.5014:32:54London Stock Exchange
144725.5014:32:54London Stock Exchange
196425.5014:15:02London Stock Exchange
141525.5014:07:11London Stock Exchange
42125.5014:07:11London Stock Exchange
123025.5014:05:13London Stock Exchange
64725.5014:05:13London Stock Exchange
126225.5014:05:13London Stock Exchange
61525.5014:05:13London Stock Exchange
171325.4513:33:27London Stock Exchange
185725.4513:25:17London Stock Exchange
17125.4513:22:54London Stock Exchange
85225.4513:22:54London Stock Exchange
69525.4513:22:54London Stock Exchange
171425.4513:22:54London Stock Exchange
173925.4513:22:54London Stock Exchange
99925.5013:03:41London Stock Exchange
112625.5013:03:41London Stock Exchange
1201225.6013:01:07London Stock Exchange
187225.5013:00:40London Stock Exchange
217425.5013:00:33London Stock Exchange
400425.6013:00:20London Stock Exchange
187525.5012:05:47London Stock Exchange
607625.5012:02:13London Stock Exchange
428425.5012:02:13London Stock Exchange
40525.4508:55:47London Stock Exchange
50125.4508:55:47London Stock Exchange
37425.4508:55:47London Stock Exchange
77925.4508:55:47London Stock Exchange
211825.4508:45:45London Stock Exchange
211825.4508:45:45London Stock Exchange
177125.1508:18:23London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


