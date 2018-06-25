sprite-preloader
WKN: 1020 ISIN: GB0000066554  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
25.06.2018 | 18:46
PR Newswire

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

PR Newswire

London, June 25

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from today, 25 June 2018, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the six months ending 30 June 2018.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 25 July 2018.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

25 June 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire