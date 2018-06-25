Preclinical models confirm involvement of pHERV-W-Env in human Type 1 diabetes (T1D) pathogenesis

6-months results from Phase IIa trial with GNbAC1 in T1D expected by end of September 2018

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurological and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS) and type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that new data from mouse models confirm the involvement of a pathogenic protein encoded by a member of the human endogenous retroviruses (HERV-W) family, pHERV-W Env, in human T1D pathogenesis. Data were presented at the American Diabetes Association 78th Scientific Session, being held June 22-26, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

In this preclinical study, normal and transgenic mice in which pHERV-W Env is expressed were given streptozotocine, a toxic molecule known to induce experimental diabetes. Following streptozotocine exposure, transgenic mice were found to be more susceptible to pancreatic damage than wild-type mice as they developed more severe insulitis (P 0.0001) and hyperglycemia (P 0.01). Moreover, pHERV-W Env transgenic mice displayed severe pancreatic abnormalities that could explain their susceptibility to streptozotocine. The researchers concluded that if these transgenic mice results can be translated into humans, they could support a role for pHERV-W Env in T1D pathogenesis, particularly in patients expressing this pathogenic protein. The poster outlining these results is available on the GeNeuro website.

GeNeuro is conducting a 60-patient Phase IIa in T1D, called RAINBOW, with its lead product, GNbAC1. Initial 6-months results are expected to be announced by end of September 2018.

GNbAC1 is a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize a pHERV-W Env. In a large-scale Phase IIb clinical trial in 270 MS patients, GNbAC1 has already successfully demonstrated a major impact on three key neuroprotection markers known to be linked to disease progression, without affecting the patients' immune system.

About Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes, usually first diagnosed in children, is caused by an immune response directed against the insulin producing cells of the pancreas. There is no cure for this 'autoimmune' disease, which means patients need life-long treatment with insulin replacement. This treatment is often associated with several debilitating complications, including heart disease, blindness, and kidney disease, among others.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 29 employees and rights to 16 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

