Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts Develops an Exciting Hollywood-Inspired Kids Club

SAINT MICHAEL, Barbados, June 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica)proudly unveils the Starlets Kids Club, a unique kid's club program designed to spark the imagination of younger guests of all ages. The program is centered around engaging kids on a creative level, promoting the development of positive friendships, and enabling them to experience what it is to Vacation Like a Star (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/vacation-like-a-star).

The Starlets Kids Club (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/explore-our-planet/starlets)presents experiences that will appeal to younger guests ages 4 to 12, regardless of whether they want to be front and center or prefer to be behind the scenes. They will be encouraged to explore a world where they can act, dance, sing, create costumes, design sets, shoot scenes, direct shows, edit video content and so much more.

"We don't want to offer a garden variety Kids Club program," said, Christine Jamieson, Director, Marketing for Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts, adding, "Our goal is to create a place for our young 'Stars' to create, explore, learn and have the time of their lives."

The Starlets Kids Club also extends to outdoor play areas with kids being able to participate in the walk of fame scavenger hunt, pool parties, dance classes, cooking classes, and even a movie night under the stars!



Kids can enjoy the Starlets Kids Club experience while parents vacation at the all-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica), and create memories of a lifetime. Take advantage of a $500 Resort Credit (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/500-resort-credit)and up to 60% off on bookings for a limited time.

About Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica

Located in the exclusive Peninsula Papagayo in the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica, Planet Hollywood Costa Rica (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica)will offer guests a fashionable all-inclusive vacation, surrounded by natural wonders, cultural richness and only-here experiences to explore. Boasting five-star accommodations and amenities, the resort features 294 luxury suites (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/explore-our-planet/sleep-famously), eight different venues for wining and dining, PUMPED Fitness Center (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/explore-our-planet/ph-spa), PH Spa (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/explore-our-planet/ph-spa), two serene swimming pools and a splash zone. From the authentic Hollywood memorabilia located throughout the resort to the locals and staff that teach the language of Pura Vida, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica strikes the perfect balance between the Planet Hollywood lifestyle and that of one of the most peaceful and bio-diverse countries in the world. For more information, please visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com (https://na01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.planethollywoodhotels.com&data=02%7C01%7Candreamejia%40sunwing.com%7C6508bfe5b04343c5e15608d5d86ed298%7C6aba11147da14a48abde031041a66553%7C0%7C0%7C636652892854211446&sdata=16Xbwl%2BRSW0bqHofvs75g89DLlprKfX6vVwq%2B%2FBn9qE%3D&reserved=0).



