Governor Rick Snyder On Hand To "Push the Button" for Cosworth's New North American Headquarters

Company to demonstrate most advanced, truly solid state LiDAR sensor technology

Cosworth, the leading designer and manufacturer of high performance engines and end-to-end automotive technologies, today unveiled its new, state-of-the-art advance manufacturing center and North American Headquarters in Shelby Township, MI. Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, Shelby Township Supervisor Richard Stathakis and other dignitaries were on hand to "push the button" for Cosworth's advanced manufacturing center one of the most sophisticated in the world and built for the design and development of the "car of the future" technology.

"I appreciate the confidence that Cosworth has shown in our state and our talented workforce," Gov. Rick Snyder said. "Having this global company choose to build their North American Headquarters in Michigan further cements our place as the world leader in mobility.

"With a 60-year legacy and best known for pushing the limits in modern automotive solutions, we are eager and excited about the next chapter in the Cosworth story," said Cosworth CEO Hal Reisiger. "Our North American Headquarters brings us even closer to our tier-1 U.S. partners and reveals what the next generation of high precision, 21st century advanced automotive manufacturing looks like. We are committed to keeping Cosworth and Michigan at the forefront of innovation, design, engineering and production to further advance vehicle and driver performance."

Today's Grand Opening event featured auto technology of the future including:

Demonstration of industry leading, truly solid-state LiDAR sensor technology

Tour of the highly automated, precision robotics technology

Corvette driving simulator equipped with Cosworth-patented AliveDrive technology

Cadillac, Camaro and Corvette models with Cosworth-patented AliveDrive technology

Cosworth's US$50 million investment in the new headquarters will attract innovative companies and STEM workers to the area. Upon completion, the new advanced manufacturing facility will be capable of producing Cosworth's full electronic and powertrain value streams, solid state sensors, engineering software, hybrid engine technologies and consultative services.

"We warmly welcome Cosworth to Shelby Township and Macomb County as they are a shining example what is driving growth and innovation in advanced automotive manufacturing for the car of the future," remarked Shelby Township Supervisor Stathakis.

Leveraging its longstanding relationships with top-tier global OEMs such as GM, Aston Martin, Honda, Haitec and Porsche, Cosworth recently achieved profitability and reported significant growth including record revenue of US$72.5M for 2017 and record backlog of over US$440 million across long-term contracts. More than 100,000 cars currently on the road in the U.S. are equipped with Cosworth-patented AliveDrive technology that integrates camera sensors, vehicle dynamics data and data analytics software.

About Cosworth:

Cosworth is a globally recognized brand that has been leading automotive technology innovation for 60 years. As a trusted tier-one supplier, Cosworth is proud to work with a number of leading OEM's shaping the landscape for the car of the future focused on performance, efficiency, connectivity and automation technology.

From high efficiency engines to groundbreaking sensors, Cosworth has developed a range of automotive hardware and software solutions that has secured long term contracts through to 2026 with a pipeline value over US$1 billion.

Based in Northampton, U.K., the company operates an advanced manufacturing at its North American headquarters in Shelby Township, MI.

For more, visit www.cosworth.com

