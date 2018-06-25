World's Most Stable and Reliable Sensor Technology Featured at June 25 Opening of Cosworth's New Advanced Manufacturing Facility

Cosworth, the leading designer and manufacturer of high performance engines and end-to-end automotive technologies, demonstrated a prototype of solid state LiDAR sensor technology as part of the official opening of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing center and North American Headquarters in Shelby Township, MI on Monday, June 25th.

Media and invited guests witnessed a demonstration of a LiDAR technology that is truly solid state. Having no moving parts, the technology is designed and built to provide stability that will meet the stringent automotive standards for reliability.

"At the grand opening of our North American manufacturing center we demonstrated the stability, precision, distance and field of view that are necessary to make autonomous or assisted driving safe," said Cosworth CEO Hal Reisiger. "With a minimum of 3,200 lasers, a clear 120-degree field of view and 200 meter range, we believe this solution is a game changer for automotive sensor technology."

Cosworth's advanced manufacturing center will be one of the most sophisticated in the world, built for the design and development of the hybrid powertrain for the "car of the future."

To inquire about a demonstration, please contact Chris Crespi at chris.crespi@cosworth.com.

About Cosworth:

Cosworth is a globally recognized brand that has been leading automotive technology innovation for 60 years. As a trusted tier-one supplier, Cosworth is proud to work with a number of leading OEM's shaping the landscape for the car of the future focused on performance, efficiency, connectivity and automation technology.

From high efficiency engines to groundbreaking sensors, Cosworth has developed a range of automotive hardware and software solutions that has secured long term contracts through to 2026 with a pipeline value over US$1 billion.

Based in Northampton, U.K., the company will open an advanced manufacturing facility at its North American headquarters in Shelby Township, MI, on June 25, 2018.

For more, visit www.cosworth.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625005986/en/

Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group

Kim Hughes, +1-415-516-6187

kim@blueshirtgroup.com