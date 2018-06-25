The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE) to Host Global Education Forum as Part of the United Nations' Global Goals Week, in NYC

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), an initiative of Qatar Foundation, will be holding a one-day forum, on September 22nd, as part of the Global Goals Week, during the United Nations General Assembly. The event will take place at the Altman Building, hosting up to 350 thought leaders to discuss innovation in education and reimagined learning environments.

The theme of the Forum is 'Learning Revolutions: Creating Educational Environments for Empowerment and Inclusion.' Panelists will cover topics including: enhancing lifelong learning in cities, access to STEM education for all, instilling new skills for the 4th Industrial Revolution, utilizing technology, art, and culture to enhance learning outcomes, and the advantages and limitations of the use of data in education, among other topic areas.

Full program is available on WISE@NY

The conference will feature speakers from BlackRock Capital, The Robin Hood Foundation, UNESCO, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, New Cities, The Asia Society, the Institute for International Education, Educolor, Peace First and many more.

This will be WISE's first regional summit in the United States. Previous events have been held in Doha, Qatar, with regional forums in China, Spain, Tunisia and Ghana. Past dignitaries to have spoken at the conference include former First Lady, Michelle Obama, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana, Rt Hon Gordon Brown, Former Prime Minister of the UK, and journalist Fareed Zakaria.

"Education innovation is on the global agenda and it is an important part of our mission at WISE to tangibly demonstrate the transformative power of education and the role that innovation can play in ensuring that quality education is available to all who need it. As a truly global hub and particularly during the annual meetings of the United Nations General Assembly, New York provides the ideal setting for WISE to deliver its message of hope," said Stavros Yiannouka, CEO of WISE.

AboutWISE

The World Innovation Summit for Education was established by Qatar Foundation in 2009 under the leadership of its Chairperson, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. WISE is an international, multi-sectoral platform for creative, evidence-based thinking, debate, and purposeful action in education. Through the biennial summit, collaborative research and a range of on-going programs, WISE is a global reference in new approaches to education.

Media contact: Lina Lahlou, media@wise-qatar.org