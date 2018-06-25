

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Canadian consumer confidence has slumped due to the ongoing trade friction between the U.S. and Canada.



The Bloomberg's Nanos Canadian Confidence Index recorded 'a sharp deterioration in household sentiment gauges.' The index, a composite of a weekly measure of financial health and economic expectations, registered at 55.28 compared with 57.21 four weeks ago.



'We rarely see an all out economic threat issued by anyone to Canada,' said Nik Nanos, chairman of Nanos Research. 'It's probably fair to say a certain proportion of Canadians think that Canada will pay and it won't be a pleasant experience.'



'Of note, there was negative pressure on all four economic indicators - personal finances, future strength of the Canadian economy, job security and future value of real estate,' said Nanos Research Group Chairman Nik Nanos. 'The most pronounced one-week drops in consumer confidence were in the Prairie regions and Ontario.'



The consumer confidence has been on slide since the past week when US President Donald Trump started a twitter war with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. President Trump has long advocated that the North American Free Trade Agreement is a terrible deal for the US.



'Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, 'US Tariffs were kind of insulting' and he 'will not be pushed around.' Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!' Trump had tweeted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX