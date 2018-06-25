The global logistics market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625006044/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global logistics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market's growth is the rapid growth in the e-commerce retail market. Growing urbanization and increasing disposable income of consumers have a direct impact on the retail sector that is experiencing an expansion of well-organized retail spaces. This is especially true for e-commerce, which is growing at a rapid pace in most of the regions due to the increasing penetration of the Internet and mobile devices. Key factors leading to the operational success of this sector are efficient inventory management and quick delivery. The growing demand for e-commerce has led to an increased need for improved efficiency in delivery systems, inventory management, and freight forwarding.

This market research report on the global logistics market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of 5PL model in supply chain as one of the key emerging trends in the global logistics market:

Global logistics market: Emergence of 5PL model in supply chain

In 2017, majority of the share on the global logistics market held by 3PL, followed by 4PL. The growing complexities in supply chain management is enabling 5PL to get recognized in the market. The global 5PL market is expected to grow during the forecast period. 5PL solution providers organize, construct, and implement various logistics solutions and technologies on behalf of or in close consultation with contracting parties.

"5PL if often linked to e-business to achieve minimum cost targets. 5PL solution providers offer solution optimization services by aggregating 3PL solution demands into bulk volumes to negotiate on a more favorable rate with shipping and airlines companies," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on logistics.

Global logistics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global logistics market into the following end-users (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, and food and beverages) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The manufacturing segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 19% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the highest share of the global logistics market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 37%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by nearly 1% during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180625006044/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com