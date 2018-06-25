BRK, Inc.: BRK INC. (OTC PINK: BRKK) Issues Clarification to Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2018 / In response to an overwhelming number of calls from shareholders and other interested stakeholders, along with misinformation being promoted by certain parties, BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK) would like to confirm the following:

BRK has won a judgement against iSEE Automation Inc., owned by Mr. Chris Stramacchia, our former CTO due to their unauthorized use of BRK's RefCAM technology. As referenced by this link to the judgement: http://brkincorporated.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Order-Granting-Motion-for-Default.pdf

BRK is in the process of evaluating other claims it may have against Mr. Stramacchia, along with others who have aided iSEE Automation Inc. Management will aggressively protect it's IT against any possible infringement.

BRK continues to execute on its business plan and position the Company for significant growth with our technology and marketing team.

Management would like to thank our stakeholders for their patience through this drawn out process.

About BRK, Inc.

BRK Inc. (OTC PINK: BRKK), established in 2008, is owner of the Helmet Camera intellectual property (patents-pending) that make the RefCam possible. With the acquisition of the live broadcast helmet camera patent, BRK is poised to enter sports marketing in a big way. iSee Sports Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BRK, Inc.

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "will," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," 'poised,' and other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others, those described in any of our other filings with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to: (i) commercialization of our newly-acquired helmet camera, (ii) continuing development and protection of our intellectual property, (iii) unexpected industry competition, (iv) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, and (v) our ability to sell our products in order to generate revenues. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Any future public statements or disclosures modifying any of the forward-looking statements contained in or accompanying this news release, will be deemed to supersede such statements in this news release. Information on BRK Inc.'s website, www.brkincorporated.com does not constitute a part of this release.

Contact:

shareholder@brkincorporated.com

SOURCE: BRK Inc.