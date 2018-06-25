

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continue to fall Monday as the dollar further strengthened versus major rivals.



Traders are flocking to the dollar as a safe have asset amid mounting concerns about the global trade squabble.



U.S. President Donald Trump said:



'The United States is insisting that all countries that have placed artificial Trade Barriers and Tariffs on goods going into their country, remove those Barriers & Tariffs or be met with more than Reciprocity by the U.S.A. Trade must be fair and no longer a one way street!' Trump said in a tweet.



Expectations for rising U.S. interest rates are also boosting the greenback.



August gold fell $1.80, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,268.90 an ounce -- the lowest in 2018. Prices have dropped 2.8% in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX