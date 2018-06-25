SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Restoration Robotics, Inc. - HAIR

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Restoration Robotics, Inc. ("Restoration Robotics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HAIR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Restoration Robotics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 12, 2017, Restoration Robotics commenced its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 3,897,910 shares of common stock priced at $7.00 per share and raising approximately $22.7 million. On May 11, 2018, Restoration Robotics announced a $20 million Loan and Security Agreement with Solar City Capital Ltd. and Bridge Bank. On May 14, 2018, Restoration Robotics announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2018, and disclosed that it did "not have sufficient capital to fund its planned operations".

On this news, Restoration Robotics' share price fell $0.62, or 14.42%, to close at $3.68 on May 15, 2018.

