

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Monday amid continued trade tensions and expectations for rising oil supplies.



Also, the dollar further strenghtened, denting most commodities.



On Friday, OPEC said it will ramp up production by as much as 1 million barrels a day.



Trimming Friday's gains, WTI oil for August fell 36 cents to $68.22 a barrel.



'Saturday's OPEC+ press conference provided more clarity on the decision to increase production, with guidance for a full 1 million bpd ramp-up in 2H18,' Goldman Sachs said in a note on Sunday.



'This is a larger increase than presented Friday although the goal remains to stabilize inventories, not generate a surplus.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX